Coronavirus: Cases, hospitalizations have small increase

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active coronavirus case total remained above 60 for the second straight day in Wednesday’s report.

The number of people hospitalized is now four from the 64 active cases, the Health Department says. There have been 1,075 recoveries. Nineteen have died.

The 10 cases added Wednesday bring the county total to 1,158 since the pandemic began.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 362 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 223 in Bladenboro; 142 in East Arcadia; 126 in Clarkton; 75 in White Oak; 69 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 24 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,698 deaths, up 38 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 300,561 cases, up 3,119.

• 1,246 hospitalized, up 16.

• 4,446,251 tests, up 29,886.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 321 deaths and 21,026 cases. Cumberland has 108 deaths and 7,953 cases; Robeson has 102 deaths and 6,596 cases; Columbus has 67 deaths and 2,024 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 3,129 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,561 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,395 deaths and 32,236 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 226 nursing homes, 117 residential care facilities, 51 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, four each in Cumberland, Sampson and Pender, and three in Columbus.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories had previously been well over a year in availability but on Tuesday the procedural masks dropped to just 172 days — or just shy of six months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39 percent of the deaths (1,833) and 45.9 percent of the cases (138,194).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 410 deaths and 37,162 positive cases, Gaston County has 156 deaths and 8,495 cases, Rowan County has 122 deaths and 4,654 cases, Cabarrus County has 97 deaths and 5,572 cases, and Union County has 66 deaths and 6,576 cases — a total of 851 deaths and 62,459 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 278 deaths and 23,727 cases, Durham County has 103 deaths and 9,957 cases, Johnston County has 69 deaths and 6,350 cases, and Orange County has 60 deaths and 3,375 cases — a total of 510 deaths and 43,409 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 216 deaths and 13,359 cases, Forsyth County has 137 deaths and 10,296 cases, Randolph County has 71 deaths and 4,425 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,246 cases — a total of 472 deaths and 32,326 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 10.3 million confirmed cases and 240,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.6 million.

There are more than 51.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.