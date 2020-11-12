White Lake studies expanding to ground around it

WHITE LAKE — As the scope of studies here expands to land around the lake, a strategy to gain some control on incoming nutrients is being pushed forward.

White Lake commissioners on Tuesday night, meeting through the internet application Zoom, were briefed by Dr. Diane Lauritsen. She’s a paid consultant to the town and has helped lead a number of research endeavors since 2018 when the lake was dangerously close to losing a number of its unique qualities.

The majority of those studies have focused at or inside the perimeter of the lake shore.

Commissioner Paul Evans asked her if studies have verified or eliminated sources of nutrients.

“We’ve looked at winter sea gulls roosting on the lake, and rainfall,” Lauritsen said. “The highest source of nitrogen is rainfall, and the highest source of phosphorous is rainfall.

“The stormwater we can absolutely work on, and find grant money for it. There are 57 ditches and pipes that direct water to the lake with no treatment.”

Commissioner Dean Hilton asked about the pH of water entering through those 57 entries, all of which Mayor Goldston Womble confirmed are legal.

“We need to do survey work, and see where water is moving,” Lauritsen said. “During high rainfall, there is a lot of standing water. During hurricanes, it comes across White Lake Drive.

“We need to work with DOT and the town’s engineer to take a look at the elevation, or lack thereof, and the potential of what we can do.”

The town has identified areas, and may pursue a retention pond just off the lake. Womble said a land owner has agreed to help as needed for the good of the lake.

Some limited work has been done thus far. As Lauritsen described it, more study of the entire area will net a more comprehensive and effective plan.

Lauritsen’s report for commissioners included information on recent measures of nitrogen levels for all of the Bay Lakes in the area. It has gone up in each.

“The important thing to understand, these acidic conditions do not equate to no algae,” Womble said. “There’s no evidence lowering the pH will improve clarity.”

Nutrients, he said, are key.

“We continue to test,” Womble said. “Be aware, we’re taking action as a result of that testing. We’re looking at stormwater runoff. We’re looking at things that we can put into effect in a stormwater plan, and be able to do things that will help keep some nutrients from coming into the lake.

“All of that is to make the lake water safe, to help and maintain the clarity of the lake, which is obviously an icon of the lake.”

