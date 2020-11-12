Holiday lights map coming together; let the library know

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library is requesting contributions for its annual holiday lights map.

The library is putting together the listing so home, businesses and organizations who decorate can be seen by others. With the map, families can “take a safe, self-guided holiday light tour in Bladen County,” a release says.

To participate, submit the address, and perhaps a brief description of what viewers will see, by Dec. 1 to Kelsey Edwards at the library. Email her at kedwards@bladenco.org.

The listing will be published on Dec. 4.