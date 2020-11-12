ELIZABETHTOWN — The closely contested race for the third of three at-large seats on the Bladen County Commission has shrunk from 15 to 10 votes.

In unofficial totals released Thursday morning by the Bladen County Board of Elections, Michael Cogdell has 3,053 votes and David Gooden 3,043. The difference after Election Day was 3,042 to 3,027.

Cogdell is an incumbent Democrat, and Gooden is an incumbent Republican. When Gooden was a candidate in 2012 and was not elected, he was 11 votes behind.

Incumbent Republican Ray Britt picked up 34 votes to move to 5,232 and Democrat Mark Gillespie added 21 votes to reach 3,455. Democrat Greg Taylor added 11 votes to move to 1,791.

The unofficial results already point to a Republican majority staying in place the next two years. Should Cogdell keep his lead, the GOP edge would be 5-4.

The race is considered the last to be impacted by the absentee by mail ballots and provisionals. On Tuesday night, the five-member board considered 61 absentee ballots and 127 provisionals. The panel accepted 58 absentees, 39 provisionals in full and nine partial provisionals.

Today is the last day absentees can be accepted by the board. The panel was originally to meet this evening at 5 but cancelled Thursday afternoon due to a conflict for three board members.

Should any absentees come in today, the board will consider them Friday before the canvass at 11 a.m.

The number possible to be returned is not expected to impact other county races, but could impact races higher on the ballot.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.