Chapel has significant progress

WHITE OAK — More work is left, but Harmony Hall Plantation Village has received significant progress on multiple projects.

The trail to the Cape Fear River was worked on by volunteers from the community and from the Mountain-To-Sea Trail. About 50 volunteers came out to help with projects all over the village on a workday Saturday.

The chapel had a major clean out, as did the Tatum store building. The chapel still needs work on the exterior. The outside was pressure-washed by Camp Clearwater volunteers.

Help came from Bladen Community College, as well as Boy Scout Troop 600.