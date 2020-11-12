Home News Bladen County Schools releasing at 1:30 this afternoon NewsTop Stories Bladen County Schools releasing at 1:30 this afternoon Bladen Journal - November 12, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools is releasing at 1:30 p.m. today. Roads in the county have flooded in some places, causing closures. The district said to allow for extra time for children to be taken home by bus due to safety concerns. View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 19.8 ° C 20.6 ° 19 ° 94 % 0kmh 100 % Thu 20 ° Fri 19 ° Sat 17 ° Sun 18 ° Mon 18 °