ELIZABETHTOWN — In just six days, the active coronavirus cases in Bladen County have risen by more than 60 percent.

And a monthly pace that was on target to be the best since the spring has quickly vanished.

The Health Department on Thursday added eight more cases, pushing to 72 the number considered active and to 1,166 the total since the pandemic began. Four people are hospitalized, and 1,075 have recovered. Nineteen have died, though none have been reported in the last 30 days — the first time that’s been the case since between May 11 and June 25.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 366 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 224 in Bladenboro; 142 in East Arcadia; 128 in Clarkton; 75 in White Oak; 70 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 24 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,706 deaths, up eight from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 303,454 cases, up 2,893.

• 1,279 hospitalized, up 33.

• 4,486,524 tests, up 40,273.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 325 deaths and 21,471 cases. Cumberland has 108 deaths and 8,017 cases; Robeson has 102 deaths and 6,618 cases; Columbus has 67 deaths and 2,102 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 3,155 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,579 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,399 deaths and 32,329 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 227 nursing homes, 118 residential care facilities, 51 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, four each in Cumberland, Sampson and Pender, and three in Columbus.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39 percent of the deaths (1,838) and 45.9 percent of the cases (139,558).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 412 deaths and 37,399 positive cases, Gaston County has 157 deaths and 8,588 cases, Rowan County has 122 deaths and 4,712 cases, Cabarrus County has 98 deaths and 5,620 cases, and Union County has 67 deaths and 6,625 cases — a total of 856 deaths and 62,944 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 278 deaths and 23,960 cases, Durham County has 103 deaths and 10,037 cases, Johnston County has 69 deaths and 6,401 cases, and Orange County has 60 deaths and 3,409 cases — a total of 510 deaths and 43,807 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 216 deaths and 13,571 cases, Forsyth County has 137 deaths and 10,474 cases, Randolph County has 71 deaths and 4,463 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,299 cases — a total of 472 deaths and 32,807 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 10.5 million confirmed cases and 242,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.6 million.

There are more than 52.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.