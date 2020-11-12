White Lake path avoids fiscal detour

WHITE LAKE — Faced with a dilemma by grant rules, and denied on another application, town commissioners have found another path.

The next phase of building the multi-use path is moving forward using a N.C. Division of Water Resources’ clean water management grant of $200,000 that has been approved, and $143,000 it intended to use as a match for a grant that was denied.

Commissioners meeting Tuesday night, in regular session by the internet application Zoom, agreed to complete a shorter distance in the phase. Paul Evans’ motion was seconded by Dean Hilton and carried in a unanimous vote.

The town was denied in its application this cycle for a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. A U.S. Department of Agriculture grant was not an option, and won’t be, because those do not allow inclusion of delineated wetlands.

The next phase starts at the entrance to Turtle Cove and will use a boardwalk to cross property with wetlands. Once that is done, USDA grants are back in play.

“The most expensive part of the project is the boardwalk,” Eddie Madden told the board. He’s the project manager in addition to his regular job with the town of Elizabethtown. “About an 800 linear foot section of boardwalk begins just beyond the Turtle Cove entrance and goes across the Keith property. The boardwalk avoids the wetlands. The estimates for the boardwalk are in the three to $400,000 range.”

Had the NCPARTF application been approved, the town would have supplied a $143,000 match.

“With the local match, plus DWR, in theory without going through bidding, you could complete the boardwalk section and then subsequently apply to USDA in the January timeframe for the remainder of the trail to the White Lake Marina, if not farther,” Madden said, explaining an option. “It is a bit of a risk to move forward to commit the $143,000 for just a limited part of the project, but until we can complete that, we’re inhibited from moving froward with full application to the USDA next year.”

Madden said the PARTF cycle next comes up May 21.

“We can reapply,” he said. “It would most likely improve our chances to be funded the second time around. With it being an off election year at the state level, I’m confident these projects will be more equally distributed.”

Madden opined that the 2020 cycle likely had influence from candidates. All 170 seats in the General Assembly and all 10 Council of State seats, including the governor, were on the ballot this year.

Most of the projects awarded, Madden said, landed in the more populous central portion of the state.

