Bladenboro shut down by flooding – again

BLADENBORO — Downtown became a collection point of standing water Thursday afternoon following two days of unrelenting rain.

By 4 p.m., downtown was closed.

“I have been out directing traffic,” police Chief William Howell said. “Public works has the downtown closed off.”

“It’s the same thing as usual,” said Commissioner Stephanie Thurman. “It’s not quite as bad.”

She was referring to hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018, which closed a number of businesses that never reopened. Bryant Swamp Canal meanders through town, and it has been cleaned and improved since those storms.

Still, it fills with daylong rains such as this week.

Thurman said she was out with her husband walking down with shovel and rake trying to clear drains.

“People were flying by us. They didn’t see us trying to get water up,” Thurman said.

They were out riding around town, looking for places that they could clean out the drains to assist the water with flowing out.

“We were just checking on the drains to see if there’s anything you can clear up.

Town commissioner Rodney Hester, who unofficially won election last week to a seat on the county commissioners, said that it was not as bad as it has been before, but there is still flooding.

Diamond Dave’s had some water go inside but it was cleared out by about 6:30 p.m.

“The flooding looks like it’s downtown from the stoplight to the pawn shop. It’s heartbreaking,” Hester said. “I hate it for these business owners.”

Lolli’s on Main had remained free of the flooding as of 6 p.m., said Teresa Horton.

They all said that they hope it goes back down pretty quick.

“But it still doesn’t help them,” Hester said.

At 6 p.m., nothing had flooded on Seaboard Street, Hester said, but there was more rain on Wednesday than people thought.

Thurman said that there was a significant amount of water Wateree Park, which had been recently cleaned out.

“We have to develop a plan of action for the drainage,” Thurman said. “We really need to sit down and focus on a plan for this situation.”

Horton said the water was reaching the sidewall at the front of the store and that it was getting right up to her door. The speeding traffic was causing water to run into the buildings even worse.

She said that the Medicine Shoppe flooded right at the door a bit, but it didn’t look so bad. Her front carpet at the door got wet, and she said that she’s been out there trying to keep the drains clean.

“I’m hoping and praying it doesn’t come up any further,” she said.

