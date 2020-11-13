ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools shifted to remote learning only for Friday, the district announced in a release shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Road conditions remained dangerous for buses following multiple days of rain.

The district is not operating any buses, including for meal delivery. Meals will not be available at schools, the release said.

Students are instructed to log in to Google Classroom and complete assignments. Employees are on a two-hour delay, and if unable to commute to work, should contact their supervisor.