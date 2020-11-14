Coronavirus: County has recorded 81 cases this month

ELIZABETHTOWN — Six coronavirus cases recorded in the daily update for Bladen County on Saturday pushed this month’s total to 81, including five or more in seven of the last eight days.

The county had 74 active cases through Friday’s report from the Health Department. An update Saturday was not available at the time of this publishing.

Nineteen have died in the county.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 372 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 223 in Bladenboro; 143 in East Arcadia; 130 in Clarkton; 79 in White Oak; 71 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 24 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other is not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,756 deaths, up 36 from Friday’s noon report. Ten were in congregate living settings.

• 309,118 cases, up 3,885. There was only a 10-hour window for cases in the previous report; thus, the increase is somewhat artificial.

• 1,425 hospitalized, up two.

• 4,576,735 tests, up 54,399. There was only a 10-hour window for tests in the previous report; thus, the increase is somewhat artificial.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 325 deaths and 21,767 cases. Cumberland has 108 deaths and 8,129 cases; Robeson has 102 deaths and 6,686 cases; Columbus has 67 deaths and 2,163 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 3,188 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,601 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,415 deaths and 32,635 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 231 nursing homes, 126 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, five in Cumberland, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Columbus.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.9 percent of the deaths (1,849) and 46 percent of the cases (142,114).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 413 deaths and 37,984 positive cases, Gaston County has 157 deaths and 8,760 cases, Rowan County has 122 deaths and 4,746 cases, Cabarrus County has 100 deaths and 5,778 cases, and Union County has 67 deaths and 6,739 cases — a total of 859 deaths and 64,007 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 280 deaths and 24,437 cases, Durham County has 103 deaths and 10,159 cases, Johnston County has 69 deaths and 6,535 cases, and Orange County has 60 deaths and 3,459 cases — a total of 512 deaths and 44,590 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 216 deaths and 13,827 cases, Forsyth County has 141 deaths and 10,740 cases, Randolph County has 73 deaths and 4,560 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,390 cases — a total of 478 deaths and 33,517 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 10.7 million confirmed cases and 244,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.7 million.

There are more than 53.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.