McGee appointed District Court judge

RALEIGH — Quintin McGee, an assistant in the offfice of District Attorney Jon David, has been appointed a judge for Judicial District 13.

The governor’s office made the announcement late Friday. McGee will be a judge in District Court, filling the vacancy left by Judge William Fairley’s retirement.

A release said McGee works as David’s chief assistant in the 13th and 15th districts. He has experience with criminal, civil and family law.

McGee, who earned his undergraduate degree from Carolina and his law degree from N.C. Central, is on the board for Communities in Schools of Brunswick County, Bladen County Juvenile Prevention Council, and the Boy Scouts of America Cape Fear Council.

Gov. Roy Cooper also announced Phillip Cornett will serve as a District Court judge in Judicial District 20A and fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Tucker. This is in Stanly and Montgomery counties.

“These appointees are bringing years of valuable legal experience to the bench,” Cooper said. “I know that their expertise and leadership will make them strong, fair district court judges.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.