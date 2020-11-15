ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County no longer has anyone hospitalized with coronavirus, but its active cases climbed to 85 on Sunday with the addition of seven.

The Health Department’s daily report says 1,083 have recovered from COVID-19. The total sick since the pandemic began is 1,187. Nineteen have died.

The active cases total is the highest since Oct 23.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 376 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 224 in Bladenboro; 147 in East Arcadia; 132 in Clarkton; 79 in White Oak; 71 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 24 in Council; and 11 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other is not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,806 deaths, up 50 from Saturday’s noon report. Twenty-four were in congregate living settings.

• 312,235 cases, up 3,117. After two days of inconsistencies in amount of time, Sunday’s report was back in the normal update of a full 24-hour cycle.

• 1,395 hospitalized, down 30.

• 4,617,558 tests, up 40,823.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 328 deaths and 21,921 cases. Cumberland has 109 deaths and 8,214 cases; Robeson has 103 deaths and 6,702 cases; Columbus has 67 deaths and 2,183 cases; Sampson has 32 deaths and 3,206 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,616 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,439 deaths and 32,905 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 231 nursing homes, 127 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, five in Cumberland, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Columbus.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.8 percent of the deaths (1,867) and 46.1 percent of the cases (143,795).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 417 deaths and 38,295 positive cases, Gaston County has 163 deaths and 8,874 cases, Rowan County has 123 deaths and 4,870 cases, Cabarrus County has 101 deaths and 5,864 cases, and Union County has 67 deaths and 6,818 cases — a total of 871 deaths and 64,721 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 280 deaths and 24,703 cases, Durham County has 103 deaths and 10,250 cases, Johnston County has 70 deaths and 6,610 cases, and Orange County has 61 deaths and 3,502 cases — a total of 514 deaths and 45,065 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 218 deaths and 14,022 cases, Forsyth County has 143 deaths and 10,938 cases, Randolph County has 73 deaths and 4,626 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,423 cases — a total of 482 deaths and 34,009 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 10.9 million confirmed cases and 245,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.8 million.

There are more than 54.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.3 million deaths.

