WHITE LAKE — Commissioners here will convene Monday night at 6 p.m. and plan to move into a closed session.

The meeting is the resumption of Tuesday’s adjourned regular monthly gathering.

A release from the town says the purpose of the closed session is “to consider the qualifications of initial employment of an individual or employee or prospective employee.”

Another agenda item lists “other business — nonvoting issues.”

White Lake has advertised for a town administrator position. It is not known if the consideration is related to the search.