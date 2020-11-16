Applications being accepted for Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Award given by the Tobacco Farm Life Museum and sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

Nominees must be between 18 and 40 on Jan. 1. They should be in school for agriculture or agribusiness, or have worked in the agriculture industry for less than 10 years. Applications are open until Dec. 4.

Applicants will discuss means by which they are positively impacting their operation, as well as the greater agricultural community in North Carolina, a release says.

The winner is announced at the 2021 Southern Farm Show in Raleigh at the State Fairgrounds.

To apply, go to tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org for an application.