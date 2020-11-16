BLADENBORO — A proposed mural project downtown is not going to happen after the owner of the building decided she wanted to keep the traditional exterior of the building.

“I met with the owner of the Medicine Shoppe, Rebecca Hester,” Oryan Lowry, Bladenboro’s town administrator, told town commissioners in their most recent meeting. “I gave her an example of what the town did across the street from when they did some demolition, and painted the wall.”

Lowry said Hester wasn’t a fan of the way it turned out. She prefers the town repair the wall in some sort of brick masonry. Lowry said she wanted to make it look original to the building.

The board accepted a property donation from the Bladenboro Housing Authority. The property is an integral part of the planned downtown revitalization project that is being developed. The transfer involved $10 and the town will pay all legal fees.

“This project is critical for the redevelopment of the downtown business district,” Mayor Rufus Duckworth wrote in a letter to the housing authority.

Duckworth said this would result in “new jobs and tax base, which are critical to Bladenboro sustaining itself as a viable community to live, work and play.”

“Without this project we fear the downtown and therefore the entire town will continue to deteriorate and eventually lose viability,” Duckworth said.

At the previous meeting the board had discussed getting a golf cart for the town, but that was scrapped.

A paving plan has been on the horizon for awhile, and Lowry said the proposal with Sykes Paving has been approved. The quote estimated the cost at $51,704. The town will receive the second half of their Powell Bill funding in January of next year. The total amount of Powell Bill funding available is $75,359.

The board passed a budget ordinance for the emergency generators that have yet to be installed. There are parts still needed and the expectation is that Lowry will have a more definitive date at the December meeting. A grant was received for the fifth generator, and the replacements for existing generators will all happen in tandem.

Bill payments through the internet will also be implemented for utility and tax bills.

The town is ordering iPads in preparation of more stringent social distancing measures.

Commissioners accepted a certificate of appreciation presented to the town by the Lumber River Council of Governments in recognition of service to citizens and the region in the time of the pandemic.

The meeting was continued to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Bladenboro Historical Building.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.