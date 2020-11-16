Community building rental agreement being drafted

DUBLIN — Commissioners may make the community building available for rent again, but only after a COVID-19 waiver.

The board met earlier this month. The rental agreement is being draft by the town’s lawyer.

Public Works Director Jonathan Ward said the community block development grant project was moving along smoothly.

He also raised concerns about grease in the lift station.

The engineering contract from LKC Engineering for the Bakers Creek Sewer Outfall Replacement was approved. Town Clerk Ashley Matthews was directed to look into the N.C. Hometown Strong Program for community broadband access and to submit an application if applicable.

The town’s Christmas party has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus. Something after the first year of the year remains a possibility, pending the status of the pandemic.

