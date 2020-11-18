ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is considering a new job outside of the school district.

“I have been offered a position and I am currently considering that,” Taylor said in an interview with the Bladen Journal Wednesday afternoon. “Hopefully I will be able to inform the board what my final decision is.”

A special called meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 Thursday night for the purposes of personnel.

Taylor said the position is not as a superintendent, but declined to give any further details.

“I’m analyzing before I make a decision,” he said.

Taylor was appointed by the governor to the board for the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching and this is in his 10th year with the school system. He started as the superintendent here on July 1, 2011.

Taylor is involved with multiple boards, both with the state and higher education. He is on advisory councils at both Fayetteville State University and UNC Pembroke. In addition he is involved with the state Board of Education Whole Community School Child Advisory Council.

Prior to coming to Bladen County, Taylor was the assistant superintendent for Clinton City Schools from 2003 to 2011.

He’s a 1990 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned his bachelor’s in history and political science. In 2001 he earned a master’s in school administration from Fayetteville State and later in 2009 his doctorate in educational leadership.

