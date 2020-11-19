ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will do recounts Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. for two races in the just-completed general election, one for county commissioner and another for the chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

David Gooden made his request for the hand-to-eye recount on Monday. The incumbent Republican trailed incumbent Democrat Michael Cogdell 3,053 to 3,043 in a bid for one of three at-large seats on the ballot when unofficial results were finalized and canvassed.

Republicans have a 5-4 edge on the county commission. Should Cogdell win, it would remain a 5-4 GOP edge; Gooden winning would make it 6-3.

The chief justice seat, as of Thursday morning, is led by Republican Paul Newby over Democrat Cheri Beasley by 406 votes from 5,391,560 cast. Newby unofficially garnered 2,695,983 and Beasley 2,695,577.

An email from the state Board of Elections attorney, Katelyn Love, on Monday to county board directors said counties can do local and state recounts at one time. Beasley’s campaign filed a request prior to the Tuesday noon deadline, and the state set the finalization for recounts to be Wednesday — a day after the state canvass is scheduled.

Beasley’s legal team has also challenged provisional and absentee ballots in a number of counties.

Statewide recounts can be called for if within 10,000 votes. The threshold for county races is 1 percent.

The state canvass is Tuesday at 11 a.m. It was two years ago at the statewide canvass when results from three races in Bladen County, having been approved at the county canvass, were not verified by the state leading to multiple investigations. Eleven people were eventually arrested and charged with election law crimes.

Should Newby prevail and other state judicial races be certified, Republicans will sweep Democrats 8-0 in races for the state Supreme Court and the state Appeals Court. The wins would be telling in a year where social justice demands have been prevalent, and political camaigns on several levels have included issues of law and order.

Other state Supreme Court justice winners, unofficially, include Repubican Phil Berger Jr. over Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Tamara Barringer over Democrat Mark Davis. On the state appellate court races, the winners unofficially are Republican April Wood over Democrat Tricia Shields, Republican Fred Gore over Democrat Lora Christine Cubbage, Republican Chris Dillon over Democrat Gray Styers, Republican Jeff Carpenter over Democrat Reuben Young, and Republican Jefferson Griffin over Democrat Chris Brook.

Of the 10 Council of State seats, Republicans unofficially are taking six. The Democrats — all incumbents — beating Republicans were Gov. Roy Cooper over Lt. Gov Dan Forest, Attorney General Josh Stein over Jim O’Neill, Auditor Beth Wood over Tony Street, and Secreatary of State Elaine Marshall over E.C. Sykes.

Republican wins over Democrats were Mark Robinson over Yvonne Holley for lieutenant governor, incumbent Steve Troxler over Jenna Wadsworth for agriculture commissioner, Mike Causey over Wayne Goodwin for insurance commissioner, Josh Dobson over Jessica Holmes for labor commissioner, Catherine Truitt over Jen Mangrum for superintendent of public instruction, and Dale Folwell over Ronnie Chatterji for treasurer. Troxler, Causey and Folwell are incumbents; Dobson is coming off a four-term stint in the state House of Representatives.

