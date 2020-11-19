Bladen superintendent Taylor tapped by Truitt, will be deputy state superintendent

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is joining the team of Catherine Truitt, the newly-elected state superintendent of public instruction.

Taylor, a Democrat, will be the deputy state superintendent. Truitt has been serving as chancellor of WGU North Carolina, a part of the nonprofit Western Governors University.

Taylor said his last official day at work has not been set. It is possible that will be determined today.

Truitt, a Republican, will take her position when the election canvass is certified next week and she’s sworn in on Jan. 4. Truitt will be replacing Mark Johnson, who opted not to seek reelection.

“I am super excited,” Taylor said. “This will be a great adventure.”

Taylor said that he was looking forward to starting in January, but he will definitely miss everyone he has worked with over the time that he has been in Bladen County.

“It’s a bit heartbreaking,” the White Lake resident said. “I have had so many offers to go other places, but I stayed.”

He said that he even had another offer about six or seven weeks ago, but declined it, thinking that he was quite happy with the district. Being in Bladen County has allowed him to work from his home, as well as keep his wife working at her job in Hope Mills where they have another home.

“He will be missed,” Board of Education member Chris Clark said. “We thank him for what he has done for the district so far.

“This is a well-deserved move. He has been good, that’s for sure.”

Vinston Rozier echoed similar praise.

“We appreciate Dr. Taylor to the max,” he said. “He was good for Bladen County. He came in with technology, and he had came up through the ranks.”

Rozier said that Taylor was previously a teacher’s assistant at Cumberland County Schools very early in his career.

“I think he’s done about everything except be a custodian and work in the cafeteria,” Rozier said. “We are glad for him. He stayed longer than anyone lately and longer than anyone about any place.”

Taylor said that his wife being able to continue her career, and not have to relocate, was a large incentive for him and his family.

“I love the community,” he said. “In Bladen County I was able to work and not disrupt my family.”

This position, as the deputy state superintendent, is the highest position in K-12 public schools education without being elected.

Taylor began his 10th year with the district on July 1.

Prior to coming to Bladen County, Taylor was the assistant superintendent for Clinton City Schools from 2003 to 2011.

He’s a 1990 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned his bachelor’s in history and political science. In 2001 he earned a master’s in school administration from Fayetteville State and later in 2009 his doctorate in educational leadership.

He was appointed by the governor to the board for the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching earlier this year.

Taylor is involved with multiple boards, both with the state and higher education. He is on advisory councils at both Fayetteville State University and UNC Pembroke. In addition he is involved with the state Board of Education Whole Community School Child Advisory Council.

Truitt’s responsibilities as state superintendent are to lead the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. She will be the secretary and chief administrative officer for the state Board of Education. The state Supreme Court has written she will be “directly administering the operations of the public school system.”

Truitt started in public school education in Seattle in 1998, about four years after Taylor became a classroom teacher in Fayetteville for Cumberland County Schools. She earned her master’s at UNC Wilmington.

