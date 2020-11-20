Coronavirus: Bladen County adds 20 cases; state increases by more than 4,000

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ten days ago, Bladen County was on pace for one of its statistically best months.

Thursday, 20 coronavirus cases were put onto its listing by the state Department of Health and Human Services. And that pace, with 90 cases in 10 days, now threatens to rival the two worst months since the pandemic began.

The county has had 1,233 since the first case was on the April 2 report. There have been 19 deaths.

The county Health Department did not issue a daily update on Thursday; thus, the active cases is unknown. It was 96 in the previous report.

Bladen County has had 134 cases recorded this month; that’s a pace for 211, or the third-highest month.

When antigen testing was added to metrics in September, the county had more cases added in a single day — 35 by the state on Sept. 18, and on Sept. 25 there were 56 added by the county and 29 by the state. The latter was when the county and state returned to posting identical numbers.

Otherwise, the 20 cases are the most for a single-day in the county since June 21, when 45 were added a day after 30 were tacked on. June was the county’s worst month, with one death and 271 cases added.

DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 399 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 234 in Bladenboro; 150 in East Arcadia; 135 in Clarkton; 80 in White Oak; 74 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 27 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other is not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,936 deaths, up 38 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 325,158 cases, up 4,296.

• 1,538 hospitalized, up one.

• 4,769,653 tests, up 54,560.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 331 deaths and 22,753 cases. Cumberland has 109 deaths and 8,555 cases; Robeson has 103 deaths and 6,856 cases; Columbus has 69 deaths and 2,345 cases; Sampson has 33 deaths and 3,306 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,691 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,494 deaths and 33,684 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 229 nursing homes, 124 residential care facilities, 48 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, four each are in Cumberland, Sampson and Pender, and three in Columbus.

Cumberland has four clusters, Sampson has two, and Bladen and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.8 percent of the deaths (1,915) and 46 percent of the cases (149,439).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 426 deaths and 39,556 positive cases, Gaston County has 170 deaths and 9,232 cases, Rowan County has 125 deaths and 5,071 cases, Cabarrus County has 102 deaths and 6,117 cases, and Union County has 70 deaths and 7,063 cases — a total of 893 deaths and 67,039 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 283 deaths and 25,688 cases, Durham County has 108 deaths and 10,512 cases, Johnston County has 70 deaths and 6,882 cases, and Orange County has 61 deaths and 3,593 cases — a total of 522 deaths and 46,675 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 225 deaths and 14,687 cases, Forsyth County has 153 deaths and 11,577 cases, Randolph County has 74 deaths and 4,798 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,663 cases — a total of 500 deaths and 35,725 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 11.7 million confirmed cases and 252,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.9 million.

There are more than 56.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.