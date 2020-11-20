Atkinson will be interim superintendent

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor in a called meeting Thursday night and named an interim leader for the district.

Dr. Jason Atkinson, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will move into the role no earlier than Dec. 31 and no later than Jan. 15.

Taylor accepted a position as deputy state superintendent from the newly elected state superintendent, Catherine Truitt. He made the announcement earlier in the day.

Truitt, after being verified in the election process at Tuesday’s state canvass, is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 4.

Atkinson earned his doctorate in worship studies at Liberty University. He has two master’s, one in education in instructional technology from East Carolina University and a second in music education from UNC Pembroke. He obtained his bachelor’s in music education from UNC Pembroke.

Atkinson is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in school administration and supervision at Liberty University.

