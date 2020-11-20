An appellate court in Richmond, Virginia, issued a split ruling Thursday morning on hog nuisance lawsuits and Smithfield Foods said later it has settled all the cases.

“We have resolved these cases through a settlement that will take into account the divided decision of the court,” Smithfield Foods Chief Administrative Officer Keira Lombardo said in a statement, the Associated Press reported. The company did not disclose financial terms.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case in January before the coronavirus pandemic ramped up across the country. More than nine months later, its decision still didn’t bring a closure to the first five of an expected 26 cases involving more than 500 plaintiffs and the Smithfield Foods subsidiary Murphy-Brown.

In the cases decided, jurors awarded $549,772,400 in damages. The punitive damage law reduced that amount to $97.9 million, which included compensatory amounts.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys did not mention the settlement in a news release to the Bladen Journal on Thursday evening. They did hail the decision of the court to affirm the verdicts involving the Billy Kinlaw farm in White Oak, two farms in a case based in Pender County connected to White Lake commissioner and businessman Dean Hilton, two cases involving Joey Carter’s farms in Duplin County, and a case involving the Sholar Farm in Sampson County.

“Joyce McKiver, et. al. v. Murphy-Brown, LLC” was a compilation of all five cases for which arguments were heard Jan. 31 from counsel representing both plaintiffs and Murphy-Brown. The McKiver case and the other four were considered something of a litmus test among all 26.

The appeal was based in part on accusing federal Judge Earl Britt of errors in procedure. One of those was true, the court said, and it was costly — punitive damages were wiped out because information the jury used to determine the size of the punitive damages should not have been allowed.

In vacating that award, the court returned the case to the trial courts. Smithfield’s announcement came before the day was done.

Otherwise, plaintiffs’ arguments and favorable verdicts passed the test in the eyes of the appeals court judges.

Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in the prevailing opinion that the company “persisted in its chosen farming practices despite its knowledge of the harms to its neighbors.” Judge G. Steven Agee wrote that Murphy-Brown should be granted a new trial. Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson agreed with Thacker, but wrote his own opinion to say poor conditions at industrial hog operations contribute to poor conditions for humans living nearby.

Assessing the win, Tillman Breckenridge of the law firm representing plaintiffs said, “Smithfield willfully and wantonly interfered with our clients’ ability to live comfortably in their own homes.”

Michael Kaeske, the lead trial lawyer for plaintiffs, said, “I’m honored to have represented the most worthy group of clients of my career, and I’m grateful that the court has go fully recognized the truth of their struggle.”

Lombardo, the Smithfield executive, said the litigation was coordinated by lawyers “and their allies aimed at dismantling our safe, reliable and modern system of food production.”

Bladen is usually the 11th- or 12th-ranked county in the nation for hog production. Duplin and Sampson, respectively, run first and second.

Britt, now 88 and an appointee by President Jimmy Carter, presided for the first three cases and the fifth; Judge David Faber stepped in on the fourth.

The case before Faber, involving the Sholar Farm in Sampson County, went much differently. Jurors on Dec. 12, 2018, awarded eight neighbors between $100 and $75,000 each in compensatory damages. The punitive damages phase of the trial was tossed by the West Virginia judge, citing a lack of evidence presented by plaintiffs’ lawyers, leaving a combined award to the eight of $102,400.

The lowest award in a case heard by Britt happened in the fifth, which involved one of Carter’s farms in Duplin County. Jurors on March 8, 2019, awarded 10 plaintiffs $420,000 in damages: $139,000 in compensatory and $281,000 punitive.

The highest award — $473.5 million — came in a verdict rendered Aug. 3, 2018, in the case involving two farms owned by Greenwood Livestock LLC, a subsidiary of Elizabethtown-based HD3 Farms of the Carolinas operated by Hilton. The jury awarded $23.5 million in compensatory damages and $450 million in punitive damages, an amount reduced to a total of $94 million under limits in state law.

The case involving Kinlaw ‘s farm was decided April 26, 2018; and another farm owned by Carter was decided June 29, 2019.

A sixth case was set to begin in April of last year before being delayed. It was originally delayed for 45 days. The case involved the Butler family in Sampson County.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.