Farm City Week highlights Bladen County’s No. 1 industry

ELIZABETHTOWN — If there’s one thing the agriculture community does and quite well at that, it’s adapting.

Coronavirus included.

The annual Farm City Week breakfast hosted by the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office staff shifted to a drive-thru grab-and-go on Friday morning. The smiles behind the masks of Director Becky Spearman and staffers Stacie Kinlaw, Elizabeth Blanks, LaToya Lucy, Krista Johnson, Nelson Brownlee, Joel Fulton and William Craig greeted supporters just as staff did a year ago when inside the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center.

Those coming by got a swag bag of goodies enhanced by sponsors Smithfield Foods, N.C. Pork Council, Four County Electric Membership Corp., Elizabethtown Kiwanis, Farm Bureau, Thompson’s Small Engine Repair, Hardee’s, Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Star Communications, Rep. William Brisson and wife Brenda, and Ward Farms and Dan Ward.

The staff put together videos, which can be seen at go.ncsu/edu/bladenfcw. The videos highlight the county’s No. 1 industry — agriculture and farmers.

In the most recent numbers made available for the census of agriculture in 2017, Bladen County’s 559,592 acres has 180,340 used in farms. The county usually ranks 11th or 12th annually in hog production, and is third in the state behind Duplin and Sampson — the national leaders respectively.

Bladen County is fourth statewide in livestock, dairy and poultry; sixth in turkeys; 12th in corn for grain; 13th in broilers produced; and 50th in soybeans.

