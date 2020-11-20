Coronavirus: Bladen County up to 119 active cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is up to 119 active coronavirus cases, its Health Department said in a daily update Friday.

The county added 11 cases to reach 1,244 since the pandemic began. There have been 145 cases recorded this month, including nine or more daily since Monday. Two people are hospitalized, and 1,106 have recovered. Nineteen have died.

In the evening’s bi-weekly update on clusters and outbreaks, the state Department of Health and Human Services listed only one Bladen facility. Emereau: Bladen Charter School remains on the cluster list with three staff and two children.

DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 401 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 238 in Bladenboro; 151 in East Arcadia; 136 in Clarkton; 80 in White Oak; 74 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 27 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The number for East Arcadia is new.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,979 deaths, up 43 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 328,846 cases, up 3,688.

• 1,571 hospitalized, up 33.

• 4,819,029 tests, up 49,376.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 11 percent, 25-49 has 5 percent and 84 percent is now suppressed in the state’s new presentation.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 336 deaths and 23,071 cases. Cumberland has 109 deaths and 8,672 cases; Robeson has 107 deaths and 6,915 cases; Columbus has 70 deaths and 2,404 cases; Sampson has 33 deaths and 3,367 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,713 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,511 deaths and 33,944 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 234 nursing homes, 129 residential care facilities, 48 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, four each are in Cumberland, Sampson and Pender, and three in Columbus.

Cumberland has four clusters, Sampson has two, and Bladen and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.8 percent of the deaths (1,932) and 46 percent of the cases (151,137).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 427 deaths and 39,880 positive cases, Gaston County has 174 deaths and 9,338 cases, Rowan County has 126 deaths and 5,133 cases, Cabarrus County has 103 deaths and 6,197 cases, and Union County has 71 deaths and 7,130 cases — a total of 901 deaths and 67,678 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 285 deaths and 25,975 cases, Durham County has 108 deaths and 10,575 cases, Johnston County has 71 deaths and 6,988 cases, and Orange County has 61 deaths and 3,648 cases — a total of 525 deaths and 47,186 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 227 deaths and 14,942 cases, Forsyth County has 156 deaths and 11,723 cases, Randolph County has 75 deaths and 4,878 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,730 cases — a total of 506 deaths and 36,273 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 11.8 million confirmed cases and 253,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9 million.

There are more than 57.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.3 million deaths.

