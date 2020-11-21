Coronavirus: Bladen adds 14 cases in Saturday’s state update

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s coronavirus case total rose by 14 Saturday, and is now at 1,258 since the pandemic began.

It has had 19 deaths.

The county Health Department, at time of this publishing, had not released a daily update. On Friday, the county said two people were hospitalized and 1,106 had recovered; there were 119 active cases.

DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 403 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 246 in Bladenboro; 151 in East Arcadia; 136 in Clarkton; 80 in White Oak; 74 in Tar Heel; 28 in Kelly; 27 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,005 deaths, up 26 from Friday’s noon report.

• 332,261 cases, up 3,415.

• 1,590 hospitalized, up 19.

• 4,860,430 tests, up 41,401.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 11 percent, 25-49 has 5 percent and 84 percent remains, for the second straight day, suppressed in the state’s new presentation.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 337 deaths and 23,293 cases. Cumberland has 109 deaths and 8,764 cases; Robeson has 107 deaths and 6,965 cases; Columbus has 70 deaths and 2,430 cases; Sampson has 34 deaths and 3,399 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,735 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,526 deaths and 34,247 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 229 nursing homes, 128 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, four each are in Cumberland and Sampson, and three in Columbus, and two in Pender.

Cumberland has three clusters, and Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.8 percent of the deaths (1,941) and 45.9 percent of the cases (152,430).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 429 deaths and 40,220 positive cases, Gaston County has 174 deaths and 9,418 cases, Rowan County has 126 deaths and 5,162 cases, Cabarrus County has 103 deaths and 6,267 cases, and Union County has 72 deaths and 7,181 cases — a total of 904 deaths and 68,248 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 285 deaths and 26,089 cases, Durham County has 109 deaths and 10,616 cases, Johnston County has 71 deaths and 7,054 cases, and Orange County has 61 deaths and 3,660 cases — a total of 526 deaths and 47,419 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 230 deaths and 15,130 cases, Forsyth County has 157 deaths and 11,909 cases, Randolph County has 75 deaths and 4,930 cases, and Davidson County has 49 deaths and 4,794 cases — a total of 511 deaths and 36,763 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 11.9 million confirmed cases and 255,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9 million.

There are more than 57.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.