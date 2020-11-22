Clarity, context explain Bladen ‘hoax’ report

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Saturday morning report that appeared to give a black eye to Bladen County’s Board of Elections arguably did just the opposite.

Under the headline “Nearly 400 Unverified Voters Make Bladen’s Recount a Hoax,” the story said Saturday’s recount was moving forward despite voterintegrityproject.com analysis revealing “392 Same-Day-Registration (SDR) voters as not yet verified, meaning they have no idea if the registrations are legitimate or not.”

A picture accompanied the report, one of the late Jesse White who was in Maytag’s ad campaign dubbed “the loneliest guy in town” because they said their products never needed repairmen. The unflattering caption read, “Action photo of Bladen County election officials busily verifying Same-Day-Registration voters.”

The story, authored by Voter Integrity Project director and founder Jay DeLancy, did not indicate an attempt to gain explanation from Bladen County staff Director Chris Williams or the state Board of Elections. The Bladen Journal emailed Williams and the state board spokesman following the report being published.

There was no immediate reply Saturday from the state office in Raleigh. Williams, after the nearly 14-hour process of the recount was finished, explained in an interview with the newspaper more context on same day registration.

Voters who participate in early voting and register at that time must, by law Williams said, show some proof of where they live. If voters do not produce that when they attempt to register, they vote provisionally and have until before the county canvass to come to the county election board office and show what they didn’t have the day they went to the polls.

The county board staff, as the law directs, sends out cards to verify voters. This happens throughout the year, too. Once the card is mailed, there is a 30-day window for it to be returned and a voter to be verified. Between 500 and 1,000 cards went out this month, Williams said, though not all were related to the early voting period Oct. 15-31.

By way of examples, Williams said there were two cases of provisional voting from the early sites in this election. The board, at its canvass meeting, rejected both. On that day, Williams said he’d been in contact with each voter, they had not brought in documentation, and it was his understanding from them they would not be coming to the canvass meeting to make their case.

In another example, Williams said a voter could same-day register on the last day of early voting, which this year was Oct. 31. If the voter showed proof of residence, the vote would have been entered and would not have had to be cast as a provisional, and the 30-day timeframe would end after the state canvass to verify all results.

This process is for all 100 counties, not just Bladen County.

Williams said he was aware of the story, had not read it, but had been given a general idea of what it was about. His conversation with the newspaper early Sunday morning was an explanation of state voting laws with regard to same day registration.

DeLancy’s work has been published in the Bladen Journal previously. The report in question has not.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.