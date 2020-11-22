In recount, Cogdell finishes 11 votes ahead of Gooden

ELIZABETHTOWN — One vote was added.

Otherwise, the recounts for a Bladen County commissioner seat and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court matched the unofficial totals canvassed eight days earlier by the Board of Elections. Incumbent Michael Cogdell, a Democrat, finished with 3,054 votes to 3,043 for Republican incumbent David Gooden in the hand-eye recount for an at-large seat on the county commission.

In the Supreme Court recount, with all 17,182 ballots put back through tabulators, there was no change. Republican Paul Newby carried the county over Democrat Cheri Beasley 8,889 to 7,723 — a 53.5 percent share.

“There was one ballot that was light and the machine didn’t pick it up,” staff Director Chris Williams said of the changed count for Cogdell. “The Supreme Court count was identical.”

The process began at 10 a.m. in the Cypress Street headquarters of the board. Cogdell and Gooden were there throughout the process, which ended just before midnight and had a single break of about 30 minutes for lunch.

The recounts were necessary because of requests. To be eligible, Gooden had to be within 1 percent and Beasley within 10,000 votes statewide.

All 100 counties are making recounts of the Supreme Court race, and must be completed by Wednesday. Most results posted thus far have shown less than five votes difference.

The state canvass remains scheduled for Tuesday.

With Cogdell’s win, the Republican majority on the county commission will remain 5-4. Republican Charles Ray Peterson and Democrat Arthur Bullock were not up for reelection this year. The Rev. Cameron McGill, a Republican, defeated Democrat Matthew Dixon in the special election for the District 3 seat previously held by Russell Priest, who died July 30. He’ll serve the remaining two years of the term. All of those seats are up for election in 2022.

In wins earning four-year spots on the board, Chairman Ray Britt and Democratic challenger Mark Gillespie won the other two at-large spots; Democrat Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins defeated Republican Ricky Price in District 1; Republican Rodney Hester was the only name on the ballot and won District 2; and Republican Greg Ellis defeated Democrat Jimmie Smith in District 3.

Britt and Munn-Goins are incumbents, and Gillespie is a former board member. Hester, a Bladenboro commissioner, and Ellis will be freshmen board members.

According to Memo 2020-31, the state says the following regarding options for Gooden:

“If the machine totals from the initial balloting and the first recount are not the same, the county board shall determine if the discrepancy in the machine total between the initial balloting and the first recount can be reconciled. The county board shall examine all outstacked or center bin ballots from the first recount, determine how each ballot shall be counted, and reconcile the count with the machine count on the initial balloting. If this reconciliation produces the same machine total for the first recount as the machine total in the initial balloting, no second recount is necessary. If the reconciliation produces a different machine total for the first recount than the machine total in the initial balloting, the losing candidate is entitled to demand a second recount, by hand-to-eye, of all ballots.

“If a hand-to-eye recount is conducted, it shall be conducted in a sample of precincts, drawn at random by the State Board. That sample shall be all the ballots in three percent (3%) of the precincts casting ballots in each county in the jurisdiction of the office, rounded up to the next whole number of precincts. The sample chosen by the State Board shall be of one or more full precincts, full counts of mailed absentee ballots, full counts of one or more one-stop early voting sites, or a combination.”

