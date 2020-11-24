Four County cuts ribbon, moves into new facility

ELIZABETHTOWN — At 58 years, the board had already talked about it being time.

They had interest, said its president, Franklin Williams. Then came the really favorable interest — rates from banks.

Four County Electric Membership Corp. moved into its new 18,000-plus square foot facility on N.C. 242 this week, celebrating with a ribbon cutting and guided tours Tuesday morning. Williams emceed the brief ceremony and lavished praise for the elected officials in Elizabethtown, Bladen County, and the Four County Board of Directors.

Mitchell Keel, CEO of the utility that began in 1937 and now offers service in six counties, told the audience the changes in the industry were a significant part of the reason for changing locations. He said the new building will provide functionality, operations space, and is “designed to meet our needs, for a long time.”

“It’s really going to shine when we have storms,” Keel said.

No doubt about that. The facility is on 15 acres of land, with a large covered area in back, and key amenities for the field workers to include showers, laundry capabilities, a boot cleaning station complete with the ability to heat them, and ample warehouse space.

Up front, member service representatives are protected by aesthetically pleasing dividers that are both bullet-proof and pandemic safe in a more spacious lobby area and at the drive-thru. Throughout the state-of-the-art facility, there is the ability for offices to have privacy not only in sound but also sight. Built into the floorplan is an area functional now, but that in the future can be easily converted to more offices or other uses.

Cooperative Building Solutions of St. Louis, which specializes in constructing facilities for member cooperatives, was the contractor. CBS hired several local subcontractors. The official ground-breaking was announced by the cooperative in October 2019.

Williams paid tribute to retiring employees Bill McGavock and Dan Allen. McGavock started with the company in January 1977, and Allen started in 1981.

Four County has more than 5,000 miles of overhead, underground and transmission lines that provide reliable electricity to over 32,500 services which include residences, farms, businesses, industries, churches and schools, its website says. The service area is primarily Pender and Bladen counties, the southern halves of Sampson and Duplin counties, with touches into Columbus and Onsolow counties.

