Bladenboro deeds in hand, revitalization project moving forward

BLADENBORO — A downtown area for shopping, eating and medical services will be coming in a proposed two building development.

The buildings will be elevated off ground level to combat potential flooding caused by the Bryant Swamp Canal.

“The town’s engineers have already done the topography work,” said Chuck Heustess, the county’s director of economic development who also works alongside nonprofit Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial. “The surveys are done, too. It’s a matter of getting all the grades worked out.”

Much work has been done over several months to secure grants and funding for these projects, in collaboration with multiple groups. A rough sketch shows a horseshoe type shape, with a building on the left when facing the lot and a building on the back side that will face the road. Those sketches are not complete enough for release yet.

Seven properties are having to be joined to get this project started. The deed work for those properties has only been completed in the last few weeks.

Included is about 25 to 30 parking spaces, and across the street is the First Citizens Bank parking lot. Both buildings will be just under 6,000 square feet. On one side of the left building the structure will be 24 to 28 inches up above the flood plain, with the other side being much higher.

On the roadside of that building will be a restaurant, with tables and a bar top seating area. The end of the restaurant by the road will have an almost panoramic view. There will be TVs mounted on the walls and the space will have a family oriented feel to it.

Money has been applied for in grants, and one of those is for $900,000.

“We are hoping to hear about that before the end of the year,” Heustess said. “If we get that both buildings will be built next year.”

If not, Heustess said that there will be a lag between getting them completed, but that he will still see about getting it figured out.

“It we don’t get it, we will have to select one or the other,” he said.

That will likely be the building with the bakery, restaurant and a barber shop. There will also be a party room, as a potentially shared space. The other building will be for a medical professional office on one side, and the other would have small business incubator style offices. There will be approximately five potential offices available, with a conference room.

There will be a deck along the side facing the parking lot, as well as low-lying shrubbery. The deck will be made of a composite material made to look like wood. Two areas will potentially be a memorial garden type space or fountain. The exact details are still being decided.

