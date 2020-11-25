Chief Justice Beasley’s three-ballot protest rejected by Bladen board

ELIZABETHTOWN — Add Bladen County to the growing list rejecting the protest of state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

The board voted 4-0 to dismiss her protest that sought to include three ballots. Chairwoman Louella Thompson, Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard, all Democrats, and Republican Emery White participated in the nine-minute meeting; Republican Michael Aycock did not.

Beasley filed the protest after losing to fellow Supreme Court Judge Paul Newby in unofficial returns by less than 500 votes from among nearly 5.4 million cast. The chief justice race was not certified at the state canvass on Tuesday, pending county protests that numbered more than 90. The unofficial difference Wednesday morning is up to 723.

Beasley’s claims have been investigated by the newspaper in Raleigh, The News & Observer, and found to be disproportionately aimed at getting votes from registered Democrats and not Republicans or unaffiliated voters.

Newby carried the county over Beasley 8,889 to 7,723 — a 53.5 percent share. Every county was requested to recount the race; Bladen’s total had no difference.

Chris Williams, staff director for the Bladen board, said the protest met the standards for filing. Documents were reviewed in advance of the meeting by the board, which was to determine in this preliminary hearing if there was reason to move to a formal hearing where evidence could be presented.

Williams explained the board would do so if it found irregularities in voting, misconduct, or fraud “that would throw light on the election.”

From the discussion of the board on the call, Beasley and her legal team were seeking to get three ballots included in the count that had been reviewed already by the board. All were absentee ballots mailed in without a witness signature.

“The reason they were listed, they were initially logged in as accepted,” Sheppard said. “But once the board examined them, we realized that under state guidelines, they could not be accepted under the cure because of the missing witness. Under the guidelines, they had to be spoiled.”

Thompson responded, “I remember that. New ballots were reissued?”

“Yes,” Williams said.

“They had the opportunity to vote again?” Thompson asked.

“Yes,” Williams said.

“They were also told they had the option to vote in person,” Sheppard said.

She said she didn’t “see any evidence in Bladen County of misconduct, or anything that was done incorrectly.”

And with that, she moved for dismissal. White seconded.

