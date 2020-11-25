Elizabethtown sets up link for December meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council and the Planning Board for Elizabethtown will meet Monday evening through the internet application Zoom.

The Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. and the Town Council one hour later. There is no noon work session for the council.

To join the Planning Board conference, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81528661911?pwd=RUNrckpZdm13WU81K05rRVB4VUxRdz09 and use meeting ID 815 2866 1911 and passcode 057522.

To join by telephone, call 301-715 -8592 and use meeting ID 815 2866 1911 and passcode 057522.

A release says, “For citizens desiring to speak at the Public Hearing (Quasi-Judicial Process) for the Special Use Permit Request, Bladen County Sheriff’s Department, Case #SU1030200303, for an additional Accessory Building >750 sq. ft., they may either join the meeting remotely or may come to the Elizabethtown Municipal Building at 805 W. Broad Street where there will be a setup to join the meeting in the Council Chamber. If citizens wish to come to the Municipal Building to partake in the meeting, please wear a face covering and follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Temperatures will be checked upon entering the building.”

To have public comments read during the open forum, email them to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org, or place them in the dropbox — addressed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester — at the drive-thru at Town Hall, 805 W. Broad St.