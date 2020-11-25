ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has a coronavirus outbreak.

Where it is located is not yet published by the state Department of Health and Human Services but should be included in the Friday evening update of outbreaks and clusters. The county also still has one cluster.

The county rose to 131 active cases, its Health Department said. That’s the most since June 28, when 158 were logged.

Thirteen cases were added in the county Wednesday, pushing to 1,289 the total since the pandemic began. Three people are hospitalized.

There have been 1,139 recoveries and 19 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 416 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 255 in Bladenboro; 157 in East Arcadia; 137 in Clarkton; 80 in White Oak; 76 in Tar Heel; 28 each in Kelly and Council; and 11 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,138 deaths, up 64 from Tuesday’s noon report. Thirty-eight were in congregate living settings.

• 346,506 cases, up 4,212.

• 1,811 hospitalized, up 87.

• 5,065,442 tests, up 55,248.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. The age breakdown on 16 of the 19 deaths is now supressed by the state; previously, it was reported as ages 75-and-older has 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 348 deaths and 24,191 cases. Cumberland has 112 deaths and 9,118 cases; Robeson has 109 deaths and 7,164 cases; Columbus has 71 deaths and 2,557 cases; Sampson has 39 deaths and 3,513 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,839 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,593 deaths and 35,085 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 233 nursing homes, 130 residential care facilities, 44 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, eight are in Robeson, five in Cumberland, four in Sampson, and three each in Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (1,979) and 45.9 percent of the cases (159,069).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 437 deaths and 41,762 positive cases, Gaston County has 179 deaths and 9,794 cases, Rowan County has 129 deaths and 5,416 cases, Cabarrus County has 106 deaths and 6,617 cases, and Union County has 72 deaths and 7,472 cases — a total of 923 deaths and 71,061 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 286 deaths and 27,201 cases, Durham County has 112 deaths and 10,937 cases, Johnston County has 71 deaths and 7,353 cases, and Orange County has 61 deaths and 3,765 cases — a total of 530 deaths and 49,256 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 233 deaths and 15,941 cases, Forsyth County has 163 deaths and 12,588 cases, Randolph County has 79 deaths and 5,165 cases, and Davidson County has 51 deaths and 5,058 cases — a total of 526 deaths and 38,752 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 12.7 million confirmed cases and 261,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.2 million.

There are more than 60.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.4 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.