Tis the shopping season: Future plans holds hearts of merchants

Warm Southern Christmas • Today: Storefront decorating contest. • Today, 5:30 p.m.: Christmas tree lighting ceremony, corner of Broad and Poplar streets. • Today, 6 p.m.: Festival of Lights, at Lu Mil Vineyard. • Saturday: Elf Scavenger Hunt begins, runs through Dec. 19. Cards are available at local merchants, and get punched by employees when participants find the E-WL Elf. Then enter to win a large stocking filled with goodies. • Saturday: Sidewalk sales in downtown Elizabethtown. All day, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. • Saturday, 10 a.m.: Tour of Churches, a fundraiser for the Empty Stocking Fund. Tickets are $5. The stops include Bladenboro First Baptist, the chapel at Harmony Hall, Old Trinity Methodist Church, St. Christopher’s Episcopal and Trinity United Methodist. Brown Marsh Presbyterian was previously scheduled, but has withdrawn its participation. • Saturday, 11 a.m.: Christmas at the Farmer’s Market: Honoring Hometown Heroes. Runs until 3 p.m., and happens again Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets will be available for the Tour of Churches, there will be live music courtesy of Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will have a booth handing out information. • Saturday, 6 p.m.: Lighting of the Lake starts around White Lake, and runs until 10 p.m. Viewpoints are at Camp Clearwater, Timber Lodge, White Lake Marina, and Alexander Street near Goldston’s. Voting at elizabethtownwhitelake.com. • Sunday, 1 p.m.: Santa, at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. He’ll remain on the fire truck, and kids can get a photo in front of him and drop off their letters.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The hustle and bustle of a busy downtown is the hope of merchants for this holiday season, and everyone is looking for a great turnout.

Thanksgiving weekend is the traditional blitzing kickoff. Most in Bladen County and across the country have struggled this year because of the coronavirus impact.

“Hopefully I’ll be making lots of new connections, and seeing lots of familiar faces that already come in on a fairly regular basis,” said Mac Barnes at Kessell Run Comics.

Barnes is anticipating a boost from the weekend.

“Hopefully we get a real big financial boost, not for our specific gain, but so that we can really launch into the next step of introducing cards and games all of the sort of thing, that seems to have a bigger community here in Bladen County than comics do,” he said.

Barnes said the next project will be renovating the upstairs of the store.

“So if we can make a little bit more of a push in this Christmas and holiday type season,” he added, “then hopefully in the the spring we can really go full underway with the renovations that need to be done upstairs.”

Leinwand’s will be having their week-long sales, and Michael Leinwand said that it will help keep people spread out.

“We should have a good turn out,” he said. “And for people that don’t want to come inside the store, we also offer curbside pickup.”

For the first time, he said, inventory is available on the internet.

Like Barnes, Tina Boussias at Yia Yia’s Gifts and More said she was ready to see some locals and the newcomers in town.

“I’m looking forward to the new adventurers who come to town, to check it out and see, ride through and stop,” she said. “You like to see your old friends but you like to see some new ones.”

