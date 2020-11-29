ELIZABETHTOWN — A concert and fundraising effort are planned for Dec. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, hosted by Many Hearts One Beat Committee.

The event is the first Unity Carolers Concert, with singers from several churches in the county. Gift cards and monetary donations will be collected for those in need.

Vickie Smith, of the county Department of Social Services, and Marjorie Walker, with Families Firest, said needs for children this year are great. The group opted for gift cards and monetary donations rather than the traditional toy drives that are prevalent, citing the hardships caused by COVID-19.

Safety protocols related to the coronavirus will be observed.