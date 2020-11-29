Coronavirus: County adds 13 recoveries

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County counted 13 more coronavirus recoveries Sunday, dropping its active case total to 146.

There have been 1,174 to recover since the pandemic began from 1,339 cases. Five cases were added in the latest daily update from the county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Six people remain hospitalized. Nineteen have died.

There have been 240 cases added this month, second only to the 271 in June. The day’s active case count has been topped only in the six-day stretch from June 23-28, when it ranged from 153 to 160, and Saturday when it hit 154.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 431 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 270 in Bladenboro; 160 in East Arcadia; 145 in Clarkton; 82 in White Oak; 77 in Tar Heel; 29 each in Kelly and Council; and 13 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,240 deaths, up 21 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 361,778 cases, up 3,820.

• 1,885 hospitalized, up 45.

• 5,265,649 tests, up 41,252.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. The age breakdown on 16 of the 19 deaths is now supressed by the state; previously, it was reported as ages 75-and-older has 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 356 deaths and 25,158 cases. Cumberland has 115 deaths and 9,438 cases; Robeson has 110 deaths and 7,394 cases; Columbus has 71 deaths and 2,754 cases; Sampson has 43 deaths and 3,674 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,898 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,633 deaths and 35,915 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 237 nursing homes, 135 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 10 other facilities. Of those, eight are in Robeson, five in Cumberland, four in Sampson, and three each in Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,018) and 45.9 percent of the cases (166,044).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 450 deaths and 43,303 positive cases, Gaston County has 183 deaths and 10,186 cases, Rowan County has 130 deaths and 5,698 cases, Cabarrus County has 107 deaths and 6,938 cases, and Union County has 73 deaths and 7,802 cases — a total of 943 deaths and 73,927 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 289 deaths and 28,618 cases, Durham County has 112 deaths and 11,308 cases, Johnston County has 73 deaths and 7,607 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 3,889 cases — a total of 536 deaths and 51,422 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 239 deaths and 16,703 cases, Forsyth County has 166 deaths and 13,288 cases, Randolph County has 83 deaths and 5,376 cases, and Davidson County has 51 deaths and 5,328 cases — a total of 539 deaths and 40,695 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 13.3 million confirmed cases and 266,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.3 million.

There are more than 62.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.4 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.