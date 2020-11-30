BLADENBORO — Rodney Hester resigned as a Bladenboro commissioner on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Hester won the District 2 seat to the county commission and is to be sworn in as a Bladen County commissioner on Dec. 7.

“It is with both sadness and jubilation that I accept Rodney’s letter of resignation,” said Mayor Rufus Duckworth in a release. “He has been a very important part of the Bladenboro Town Board.

“But I take joy in know that he will take the same caring thoughtful decision making in the future to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners.”

Duckworth said that anyone interested in filling the vacated seat should sign up at the Bladenboro Town Hall between Monday and Friday.

A decision will then be made by the board.

Hester garnered 4,542 votes (95.7 percent) and write-in candidate(s) collected 203 in District 2. In the spring Republican primary, he defeated incumbent Daniel Dowless.

Hester, 52, is a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. He previously worked with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

