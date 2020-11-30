Warm Southern Christmas: They came for the lights, and stayed for the shopping

They came for the lights, stayed for the shopping

HOW TO VOTE Voting for the places entered into the Lighting of the Lake will take place through Dec. 20. Lights will be up at least through Dec. 24. Voting will take place on the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce website at elizabethtownwhitelake.com.

WHITE LAKE — Water shimmered Saturday night with the glow of red, green and bright white.

From Friday night to Sunday afternoon, the smiles of all ages lit up Elizabethtown amid a tree lighting and the return of Santa on an Elizabethtown fire truck.

Warm Southern Christmas debuted in the two communities on Thanksgiving weekend, an enhancement to what is traditionally the full-throttle green flag for both the Advent and shopping seasons closing the calendar year. The Christmas parade couldn’t happen for safety reasons related to the coronavirus, and because of a state order, but the other activities attracted a number of people being respectful and cautious — and happy to be among others.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce rolled out its red and green welcome mat, billing the inaugural event as a place to “Come for the lights, stay for the shopping.” Lu Mil Vineyard’s Festival of Lights also started Friday, and the drive-thru attraction looked no worse for virus-wear judging by the line of vehicles snaking its way around the property.

Throughout the day Saturday, there were sidewalk sales and three new attractions: the Tour of Churches, the Elf Scavenger Hunt, and “Christmas in the Farmer’s Market: Honoring our Hometown Heroes.” Ray’s Furniture and Jewelry Liquidators was announced Saturday as the winner of Friday’s storefront decoration contest. Nine businesses participated.

Saturday night, piers and houses around White Lake were aglow in the first Lighting of the Lake. Decorations and all the things that shine at the holidays were reflected on Bladen County’s summertime showpiece.

Close to 30 properties were bright for viewing, with four access points being available around the lake. The viewing points were — and will remain while contest judging runs to Dec. 20 — at White Lake Marine, Alexander Street, Camp Clearwater and Timberlodge Pier. Ten residential docks were registered, but many more than that were decked out. Seven businesses were showing their spirit as well.

Handfuls of boaters circled on the lake, and some piers had spectators sitting out enjoying the illuminations.

Quite a few places had lights on a pier, the shore and at the house, making it a great chance for viewers to enjoy the night. Often the reflection on the water was almost as clear as the lights themselves.

The Cape Fear Farmer’s Market was open throughout both weekend days, with trees in the parking lot sponsored by Cape Fear Valley Health. Entitled “Christmas in the Farmer’s Market: Honoring our Hometown Heroes,” trees were decorated with outside decorations that will stay up through Christmas.

Santa rolled in on Sunday, staying just spaced enough from the children to meet virus protocols and to stay in focus for pictures.

Community gathered around the courthouse square Friday night for the opening of the three-day extravaganza.

Just after sundown, people came together to celebrate the season and everything it offered, highlighted by the return of a tree lighting at the corner of Broad and Poplar streets. Faces of smiling children were illuminated with joy.

Lighting the tree at the heart of downtown was born of a summertime request by Lynn Warren at a county commissioners meeting.

“I was concerned and wanted a beautiful tree,” Warren said. “Elizabethtown is the county seat.”

Warren said she remembers when there was a tree there before. That was a long time ago. Charles Ray Peterson committed to help raising the money, and worked through the community to keep his pledge that it wouldn’t come out of the county’s budget.

“I want to thank everyone that made this happen and contributed,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said. “And this is a great way to kick off the Christmas season.”

“I’m excited about the tree,” Warren said. “It will add to downtown.”

Warren, unable to make it to the lighting ceremony, mentioned that other municipalities have trees, such as in Dublin, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. She said her next goal is going to be working toward new lights for the town.

“I would like to see some different decorations down the street,” she said. “Right now we have the snowflakes and the tiny signs.”

She said anyone making a drive through can’t help but make comparisons. She wants more because, she says, “Elizabethtown is a beautiful town.”

That beauty was enjoyed by many who gathered out on the lawn of the courthouse, hoping to get that perfect family photo or a chance for the much-needed family outing.

Pageant girls were taking pictures together, utilizing the tree as a backdrop.

“This was our first time, and we hadn’t been to a lighting,” Delores Johnson said. “So we wanted to come.”

Jill Beasley said her family came for her young daughter and to snag a photo. Her daughter, Maggie Beasley, is titled as the Miss Southeast Christmas Mini Majestic.

Afterward, they planned to go shopping — just as the chamber and merchants hoped when they created Warm Southern Christmas.

A few songs were sung, and words spoken by the mayor and others to welcome everyone and share in the holiday spirit. Merchants kept their shops open a little later, with windows being on full display after dark for the chamber’s decoration contest.

