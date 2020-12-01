Four County EMC awards Bright Ideas grants

ELIZABETHTOWN — Grants from Four County Electric Membership Corp. have been awarded to teachers Olivia Herring at Bladenboro Middle School and Ron Warren at East Bladen High School.

Herring’s grant is for “Taking Flight with Geography!” in the amount of $1,800. Warren’s grant is for “Classroom Mosaic Mural” for $2,000.

The membership cooperative awarded $19,400 in grants to 15 teachers in Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Sampson counties through the Bright Ideas program. Since 1994, it has distributed nearly half a million dollars — $474,760.

The grants during the nearly three decades have enhanced teachers’ engagements with students through various means. During COVID-19, the considerations for creativity in the grants expanded.

The grant process annually opens in April and runs through September. Decisions are made by a panel of judges.

