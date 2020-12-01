Internet or in person second semester? School district must know by Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friday is the deadline for parents to decide method of instruction in the second semester enrollment of their student in Bladen County Schools.

The district is preparing for how many students will be in-person, and how many will be internet only, a release says. The current plan is to continue with Plan A for primary schools, and Plan B for middle and high schools, contingent on the changes in the mandates released by Gov. Roy Cooper.

If a parents wants to change their child from remote to face-to-face learning, or return to remote learning, then the parent needs to contact the school. Calls may also go out from the student’s homeroom teachers.

If a student is to continue in their current learning method schools do not need to be notified, because they will continue automatically in the same method.

Changes for the next semester need to be finalized by 3 p.m. on Friday. This will ensure adequate time for finalizing schedules and transportation routes. Any questions can be directed to the student’s school.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.