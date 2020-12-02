ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown nursing home is listed on the state’s outbreak report for the second time.

In Tuesday evening’s bi-weekly update, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was noted for the first time since October with one staff and two residents. The facility was first appeared Oct. 2, with two staff members and one resident, and stayed on the list until the Oct. 23 report.

In the cluster report, Emereau: Bladen Charter School remains listed with three staff and two children. It should be noted, the school ended the first semester a week ago on Nov. 24.

The state Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more in congreational living settings; a cluster is defined as five or more in a child care or school setting.

Bladen County’s active case total is at 149, with five people hospitalized. There have been 1,185 recoveries from the 1,353 cases since the pandemic began. Ten cases were added Tuesday. There have been 19 deaths.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 437 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 273 in Bladenboro; 160 in East Arcadia; 146 in Clarkton; 82 in White Oak; 78 in Tar Heel; 30 in Kelly; 29 in Council; and 14 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,284 deaths, up 23 from Monday’s noon report.

• 367,395 cases, up 2,883.

• 2,033 hospitalized, up 67.

• 5,322,548 tests, up 27,258.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. The age breakdown on 16 of the 19 deaths is now supressed by the state; previously, it was reported as ages 75-and-older has 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 357 deaths and 25,377 cases. Cumberland has 115 deaths and 9,557 cases; Robeson has 111 deaths and 7,425 cases; Columbus has 71 deaths and 2,766 cases; Sampson has 43 deaths and 3,710 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,919 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,657 deaths and 36,108 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 243 nursing homes, 135 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, eight are in Robeson, six in Cumberland, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.6 percent of the deaths (2,039) and 45.9 percent of the cases (168,765).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 456 deaths and 43,983 positive cases, Gaston County has 186 deaths and 10,373 cases, Rowan County has 130 deaths and 5,794 cases, Cabarrus County has 107 deaths and 7,116 cases, and Union County has 76 deaths and 7,984 cases — a total of 955 deaths and 75,250 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 289 deaths and 29,029 cases, Durham County has 117 deaths and 11,394 cases, Johnston County has 73 deaths and 7,718 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 3,934 cases — a total of 541 deaths and 52,075 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 239 deaths and 16,987 cases, Forsyth County has 166 deaths and 13,538 cases, Randolph County has 87 deaths and 5,489 cases, and Davidson County has 51 deaths and 5,426 cases — a total of 543 deaths and 41,440 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 13.7 million confirmed cases and 270,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.4 million.

There are more than 63.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.4 million deaths.

