Coronavirus: Nineteen cases added for Bladen County on Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added 19 cases to its coronavirus total on Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in its daily report.

That pushes the total to 1,372 since the pandemic began. Nineteen have died.

The county Health Department report says 159 cases are considered active. That’s the second-highest total to the 160 on each of June 23 and 25. Five people are hospitalized and 1,194 have recovered from the virus.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 441 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 280 in Bladenboro; 160 in East Arcadia; 146 in Clarkton; 84 in White Oak; 79 in Tar Heel; 31 in Kelly; 29 in Council; and 15 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,366 deaths, up 82 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 371,594 cases, up 4,199.

• 2,039 hospitalized, up six.

• 5,355,690 tests, up 33,142.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. The age breakdown on 16 of the 19 deaths is now supressed by the state; previously, it was reported as ages 75-and-older has 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 365 deaths and 25,574 cases. Cumberland has 115 deaths and 9,652 cases; Robeson has 113 deaths and 7,484 cases; Columbus has 73 deaths and 2,788 cases; Sampson has 47 deaths and 3,732 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,918 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,693 deaths and 36,433 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 242 nursing homes, 140 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, eight are in Robeson, four in Cumberland, three each in Sampson and Columbus, two in Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (2,063) and 45.9 percent of the cases (170,721).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 456 deaths and 44,428 positive cases, Gaston County has 187 deaths and 10,501 cases, Rowan County has 131 deaths and 5,865 cases, Cabarrus County has 107 deaths and 7,211 cases, and Union County has 76 deaths and 8,092 cases — a total of 957 deaths and 76,097 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 291 deaths and 29,426 cases, Durham County has 120 deaths and 11,494 cases, Johnston County has 78 deaths and 7,833 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 3,969 cases — a total of 551 deaths and 52,722 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 246 deaths and 17,149 cases, Forsyth County has 168 deaths and 13,703 cases, Randolph County has 88 deaths and 5,582 cases, and Davidson County has 53 deaths and 5,468 cases — a total of 555 deaths and 41,902 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 13.7 million confirmed cases and 271,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.4 million.

There are more than 64.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.4 million deaths.

