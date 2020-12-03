Sheriffs, DAs coordinating drug task force in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson counties

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmen and district attorneys in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties have created a coordinated plan to work on the drug problems.

Named the “Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force,” the launch was made Wednesday morning at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field.

“This is a proactive group that will address problem areas based on citizen complaints,” said Burnis Wilkins, the sheriff of Robeson County.

With him for the announcement were sheriffs Jim McVicker of Bladen County and Jody Greene of Columbus County, and DAs Jon David of the 13th District and Matt Scott of the 20th District. David’s district encompasses Bladen and Columbus counties, plus Pender; Scott’s district is only but all of Robeson County.

Each county already has similar task forces in place. They described this as a way to work together more efficiently.

“Drug dealers, gang members, human traffickers… routinely cross into bordering counties,” McVicker said.

The team will be comprised of 15 deputies and include dogs and their handlers. In addition there will be two helicopters, drones and command posts.

