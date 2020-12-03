Clarkton Historical building project moves forward

CLARKTON — Another step has been taken toward the potential addition to the Clarkton library for a historical annex.

Tuesday night the board voted to move forward with the survey needed for building onto the property.

Town attorney Cliff Hester said that he had looked into the deed and did not see any restrictions that would prevent them from adding to the building.

One option in previous discussions was the town would buy an outbuilding and attach that to the library; however, further discussions were that the bathrooms on the building need to be more accessible, and it was a better option to tear them off and rebuild a single unisex bathroom in the process.

Street lights for the town were also a concern, with Commissioner Linda Croom suggesting that they look into turning the lights in toward the buildings instead of into the street. A resident had put in a request for a streetlight at North College and Singletary streets. Public Works Director Chris Hall has been tasked with finding out the light pole number so that a request can be put in with the power company.

