Newby defeats Beasley by 401 votes following recount; certification, protests, appeals are pending

RALEIGH — State Board of Election officials said late Monday night the recounts in the race for chief justice of the state Supreme Court are done.

Republican Paul Newby, a justice on the court challenging Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley, is the winner by 401 votes out of 5,391,501 cast. Newby collected 2,695,951 to Beasley’s 2,695,550.

The race has not been certified by the state board, and remains in a protest and appeals process. Between the two candidates, more than 100 protests were filed — a number of which have been handled.

Bladen County, for example, heard the protest of Beasley prior to its canvass on Nov. 13. Three Democrats and a Republican were unanimous in rejected it; the fifth member of the board, a Republican, was not present.

When the recount was requested, Newby’s lead was 406 votes. Following a recanvassing by several counties, the lead went up to 416. In a release, the state said different machines may read stray marks differently and minor differences are expected in any recount.

In Bladen County, however, there was no change. Newby collected 8,889 votes and Beasley 7,723. The county also did a recount for the at-large commissioners race; that recount produced one vote difference.

Beasley has a 24-hour window to demand a hand-to-eye recount in a random sample of 3 percent of voting sites in each county. The state board would draw to determine which sites would be sampled.

If the results different within those precincts “to the extent that extrapolating the amount of the change to the entire state (based on the proportion of ballots recounted to the total votes cast for that office) would result in the reversing of the results, then a statewide hand-to-eye recount of all ballots would be conducted,” the release said.

If the results of the protests at the county level are appealed, the state board is the authority to hear them. According to the state listing, the result in Bladen County has been appealed.

