Bladenboro Christmas: Tree lighting, musical presentations bring joy

BLADENBORO — Lights were everywhere.

They blinked around the necks of children and adults, illuminated a snowman in front of the farmers market, and were woven through the greens of its handicap ramp. And, they were upon the big tree at the corner of West Seaboard and North Main streets.

Sophia Gandy, the 3-year-old granddaughter held by Mayor Rufus Duckworth, did the honors switching it on and the family paparazzi seeking those just right snapshots in time commenced.

With a bit unseasonably warm temperatures but the threat of rain holding off, a couple hundred from the community turned out. They wore masks because of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, but their joy for Christmas was plenty evident, nonetheless.

Little ones were energetic, moms and dads brought buckets of patience, and adults of all ages did their best to help everyone feel normal in a time this generation will long remember for its most unusual.

The duos of Savannah Lee and Alyssa Bell, and of Tina and Kaitlin Davis, along with soloist Oral Chesire favored the audience with selections of beautiful Christmas music.

Tasty hot chocolate and sweets were available and enjoyed by dozens. Terry Nance, president of sponsor and organizer Boost the ’Boro, provided the welcome for is an annual first Friday in December event.

A highlight from the group was presentation of a $500 check to Will Howell, the chief of police, that will go to the Christmas For Kids program of the Southeastern Cruisers Car Club out of Bladenboro with which the Police Department helps.

The Christmas parade was not held this year.

