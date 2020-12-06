Bladen County library releases holiday lights map, seeks more listings

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Holiday Lights Map as put together from public submissions to the Bladen County Public Library is up.

The library said the number of attractions was a little less than originally hoped, and the ability to add to it will continue through Dec. 21.

The library hopes homes, businesses or organizations that have decorations will consider sending an email to kedwards@bladenco.org to be added.

Names are not on the map; only the addresses appear. To access, go to https://bit.ly/3ghoQYY.

Through mid-afternoon Sunday, the list included:

• 818 S. Main St., Bladenboro.

• 204 N. Main St., Bladenboro.

• 247 Hickman Road, Bladenboro.

• 882 Hickman Road, Bladenboro.

• 6333 N.C. 242, Bladenboro.

• 10232 N. College St., Clarkton.

• 10140 N. College St., Clarkton.

• 102 E. Roberts St., Clarkton.

• 147 Page Road, Clarkton.

• 209 Stephies Way, Dublin.

• 72 Cape Owen Manor Road, Elizabethtown.

• 1312 Suggs-Taylor Road, Elizabethtown.

• 738 Airport Road, Elizabethtown.

• 4155 U.S. 701, Elizabethtown.

• 2505 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• 3776 Mercer Mill Road, Elizabethtown.

• 160 Grays Lane, Elizabethtown (at White Lake).

• 228 Grays Lane, Elizabethtown (at White Lake).

• 238 Grays Lane, Elizabethtown (at White Lake).

• 89 Grays Lane, Elizabethtown (at White Lake).

• 231 Grays Lane, Elizabethtown (at White Lake).

• 46 Grays Lane, Elizabethtown (at White Lake).

