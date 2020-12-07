Industry help being made available through Economic Development Partnership

ELIZABETHTOWN — An effort to help businesses continued Thursday with North Carolina’s Southeast being the fourth of eight roundtable discussions with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

The meetings throughout the state have been held through an internet application rather than in person, due to COVID-19. In all of the meetings thus far, leaders say survival has included finding ways to gain opportunity and getting support from the EDPNC.

Thursday’s discussion included Christopher Chung, Gary Lanier, Cameron Council, Mohit Bahl, John Loyack and Phillip Shumaker. Chung is CEO of the EDPNC; Lanier is director of economic development in Columbus County; Council is a vice president at eClerx; Loyack is a vice president for the EDPNC; and Shumaker is a manager in the South Central Region for the EDPNC.

The “Onward as One” campaign, as the roundtables have been billed, highlighted a number of examples of businesses finding ways to combat the negatives that have come with the coronavirus.

Chung said an industry like food processing has changed in a positive way because of consumer behavior. On the other side of the equation, the industries of tourism, leisure and hospitality have struggled.

North Carolina’s Southeast is a regional economic development partnership headquartered in Elizabethtown and serving 1.9 million people in 18 counties. The region includes, in addition to Bladen, the counties of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Scotland, Hoke, Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Wayne, Onslow, Lenoir and Craven.

