ELIZABETHTOWN — On a day when the state report added 7,540 cases, Bladen County’s total rose by 48 on Friday.

The county has now logged 1,522 cases since the pandemic began. There were eight recoveries added Friday, leaving 172 cases that are considered active. Five people are hospitalized. Twenty-one have died.

The most cases reported on any single day in the county had been 45 on June 21. Since the period in September when the state and county aligned with how each reports antigen tests, the most cases reported in a single day had been 34 on Nov. 27.

The county has recorded 179 cases in the first 11 reports of the month. That’s more than were recorded in the months of April, May, August and October.

In the twice-a-week outbreak report, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab remains listed with one staff member and two residents. In the cluster report, Emereau: Bladen Charter School is listed with 14 cases on the staff and eight cases among children. A day earlier, the daily aggregate report showed Bladen County with no clusters — which seemed to indicate the school had dropped off the list. Friday’s aggregate also showed the county with no clusters.

Emereau finished the first semester Nov. 24 and students have been on break since. They return in January.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 502 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 319 in Bladenboro; 170 in East Arcadia; 163 in Clarkton; 93 in White Oak; 85 in Tar Heel; 34 in Kelly; 30 in Council; and 16 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two each in Dublin and Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,752 deaths, up 38 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 423,623 cases, up 7,540.

• 2,514 hospitalized, up 70.

• 5,850,241 tests, up 71,783.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 17 of the deaths are suppressed; two are ages 75-and-older and one is ages 25-49; the most recent is not included in demographics data.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 382 deaths and 27,858 cases. Cumberland has 125 deaths and 10,882 cases; Robeson has 114 deaths and 8,144 cases; Columbus has 74 deaths and 2,982 cases; Sampson has 53 deaths and 4,129 cases; and Pender has 18 deaths and 2,162 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,873 deaths and 39,880 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 283 nursing homes, 172 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, eight are in Robeson, seven in Cumberland, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen. There were no clusters listed for any county.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.6 percent of the deaths (2,221) and 45.9 percent of the cases (194,328).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 481 deaths and 49,955 positive cases, Gaston County has 193 deaths and 12,030 cases, Rowan County has 148 deaths and 6,798 cases, Cabarrus County has 111 deaths and 8,399 cases, and Union County has 81 deaths and 9,348 cases — a total of 1,014 deaths and 86,530 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 322 deaths and 33,744 cases, Durham County has 127 deaths and 12,416 cases, Johnston County has 83 deaths and 8,940 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 4,316 cases — a total of 594 deaths and 59,416 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 276 deaths and 19,595 cases, Forsyth County has 178 deaths and 16,015 cases, Randolph County has 101 deaths and 6,377 cases, and Davidson County has 58 deaths and 6,395 cases — a total of 613 deaths and 48,382 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 15.7 million confirmed cases and 294,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.7 million.

There are more than 70 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.5 million deaths.

