ELIZABETHTOWN — Like Nov. 21, there was no change Friday in Bladen County for a state Supreme Court recount involving candidates Cheri Beasley and Paul Newby.

Saturday morning, Beasley gave up the fight. The win by Newby, a Republican, means the court will have four Democrats and three Republicans and completed an 8-0 sweep for the GOP in races for the state appellate court spots that were on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Bladen’s Board of Elections and county boards across the state conducted the recount using the hand-to-eye method for the election of the Supreme Court’s chief justice. The state election board randomly selected the Bladenboro No. 1 precinct, also known as P201, for the 3 percent sampling. There, Newby had 123 votes and Beasley 39.

Newby, a former federal prosecutor, carried Bladen County 8,889 to 7,723 — a 53.5 percent share — on Election Day. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Bladen’s machine recount total had no difference.

In the statewide recount by the machines, only five votes of difference were detected from 5,391,501 cast. Newby at that point led by 401 votes unofficially — 2,695,951 to 2,695,550. His lead grew by 12 votes after 99 of the 100 counties completed their work on the hand-to-eye recount.

The Supreme Court had been divided 6-1 in favor of Democrats, with Newby the only justice representing the GOP. Beasley, the incumbent chief justice and a Democrat, had been appointed to the position by Gov. Roy Cooper in early 2019.

Between them, Beasley and Newby filed more than 100 election protests with county boards. One by Beasley in Bladen County was dismissed unanimously by the three Democrats and one Republican present for the meeting. It was appealed. According to the board members’ discussion, it affected just three votes.

Beasley said she called Newby, the senior associate justice, to congratulate him on winning their election. “I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role,” she said in a news release.

The chief justice is charged in part with choosing the panels of three trial judges who initially rule on constitutional challenges to state laws. The state Supreme Court is likely in the next two years to consider redistricting, voter ID and school voucher cases.

